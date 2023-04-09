Mississippi Skies: Some clouds to linger for Easter before nicer weather moves into the state Published 1:30 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

We’re finally starting to dry out today after several days of rain and storms. Central and southern parts of the state will remain cloudy for much of the day, but Easter egg (or potato) hunts should be dry for the most part.

We’ll begin a stretch of a few nice, sunny days on Monday. We’re also not seeing any potential severe systems at this time. Great news!

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 69. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of 49.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 70. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 48.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 55.