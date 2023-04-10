Man pleads guilty in fight death at US prison in Mississippi Published 6:15 am Monday, April 10, 2023

A former inmate faces up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in the death of another incarcerated man during a 2017 fight at a federal prison in Mississippi, federal authorities said.

Michael Phillips, 47, who is a citizen of Jamaica, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate in Jackson, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Jermicha Fomby, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jackson office.

An inmate identified in court papers only by the initials T.N. died during a fight on or about July 2, 2017, in a housing unit at the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City, Mississippi, according to court documents.

Both T.N. and Phillips were incarcerated in the unit. Prosecutors said that during the fight, Phillips threw a punch and caused T.N. to fall backward into a metal locker. T.N. hit his head on the locker and died from his injuries.

Phillips’ sentencing is scheduled for July 7.