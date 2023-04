Mighty ‘Sip Fest ready to thrill Mississippi city Published 7:45 am Monday, April 10, 2023

The countdown is on.

The Mighty ‘Sip Fest, a family friendly event, will kick off Thursday and run through Sunday, April 16.

From musical performances to a stroll on the Old Mississippi River Bridge, more than 30 events will be offered across historic downtown Vicksburg.

Below is an events calendar and map to help set your agenda for what is sure to be a fun-filled four-day extravaganza.