One person dies in Mississippi house fire. Six others injured in Sunday evening blaze. Published 6:19 am Monday, April 10, 2023

A Mississippi house fire has claimed the life of one person and seriously injured six other people.

Officials with the Byram Police Department responded to a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officials searched the house on Gary Drive, they found one deceased body.

Agencies from the Byram Fire Department and area volunteer fire departments responded to the fire. Crews took more than three hours to get the fire under control.

Five other people were transported to Jackson area hospitals. Two had to be airlifted to the hospital, according to news reports.

The name of the victim has not been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.