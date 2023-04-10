Mississippi man issued $2,101,250 bond after being charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in connection with shooting outside restaurant Published 2:50 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

A Mississippi man charged with shooting at tourists passing through Natchez outside the La Fiesta restaurant late Thursday has been issued a $2,101,250 bond upon his arraignment Monday for multiple charges accumulated during the incident.

Jamal Lee Watson, 25, is charged with four counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference to human life as well as with shooting into a vehicle and shooting inside of city limits, Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said.

For each charge of attempted murder, Watson has been issued a $500,000 bond.

For the shooting into a vehicle charge, he has been issued a $100,000 bond. Shooting inside of city limits is a misdemeanor with a $1,250 bond, records show.

Watson allegedly rode up on a bicycle and fired more than a dozen gunshots at an RV with four people inside who had just finished having dinner at La Fiesta.

The victims from Zachary, Louisiana, had no previous connection with Watson, Green said.

One of the victims shared on social media that they were just passing through on their way to vacation in Eureka Springs. No one inside the RV was injured.

Watson allegedly fled the scene to be captured by officers the following Friday afternoon at the Deluxe Inn on John R. Junkin Drive, Green said.

Police also obtained a weapon thought to have been used during the shooting.

“They have been tirelessly working on this since (Thursday night) and the investigation is still ongoing,” she said. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson added, “All I can say is I’m very grateful. We take these matters very seriously and I would like to note that within a few hour’s time, our police have solved this and have the suspect in custody and off of the streets. We don’t take these matters lightly and we will do everything we can to make sure our city stays safe.”