Mississippi Skies: Dry, breezy weather begins our week Published 1:30 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Many folks across Mississippi will have a gorgeous day today as the northern half of the state will have sunny, breezy conditions for the next couple of days. Some clouds linger in the southern parts of the state, but rain chances are extremely low at the beginning of the week.

There could be the possibility of a little Gulf mischief in a few days. We’ll keep on eye on that as we get closer. Right now, we’re not expecting any severe weather for several days.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 71. Mostly clear with a low of 46.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 72. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 45.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 71. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 52.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high near 71. Breezy with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 56.