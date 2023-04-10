Mississippi Skies: Dry, breezy weather begins our week
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 10, 2023
Many folks across Mississippi will have a gorgeous day today as the northern half of the state will have sunny, breezy conditions for the next couple of days. Some clouds linger in the southern parts of the state, but rain chances are extremely low at the beginning of the week.
There could be the possibility of a little Gulf mischief in a few days. We’ll keep on eye on that as we get closer. Right now, we’re not expecting any severe weather for several days.
North Mississippi
Sunny and breezy with a high of 71. Mostly clear with a low of 46.
Central Mississippi
Mostly sunny with a high of 72. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 45.
South Mississippi
Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 71. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 52.
Gulf Coast
Mostly cloudy with a high near 71. Breezy with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 56.