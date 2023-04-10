Mississippi woman killed in Easter morning crash Published 6:45 am Monday, April 10, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 61 North near Alexander Road in Warren County on Easter morning around 6:45 a.m.

A 2010 Honda Accord driven by Andreanna Robinson, 23 of Vicksburg, traveling southbound in the northbound lane, collided head-on with a northbound 2009 H3 Hummer driven by Daniel Roach, 26 of Vicksburg.

Robinson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Daniel Roach was transported to Merit Health River Region Hospital with unknown injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.