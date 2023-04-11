Man dies of heart attack while playing slot machines at Mississippi casino

Published 10:26 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A 74-year-old Jackson man died Monday from a heart attack while playing the slot machines at Waterview Casino, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said.

The man’s identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.

Huskey said he was called at about 2:56 p.m.

He said witnesses said the man was playing the slot machines and collapsed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said fire department paramedics were called at 2:16 p.m. and arrived to find a casino employee administering CPR.

He said the paramedics took over but were unable to revive the man.

 

