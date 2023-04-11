Mississippi Skies: Rain chances sneaking in for parts of the Magnolia State today Published 1:30 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

While most of the state will have another day of gorgeous sunny skies, some parts of Mississippi will see a return of rain chances today.

If you’re traveling towards the Gulf Coast, you may see a few showers or even a thunderstorm. It won’t be a washout, but it will be a mixture of sun and clouds between showers.

Otherwise, northern and central parts of Mississippi will continue to have sunny skies and pleasant breezes.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 73. Tonight, clear with a low of 47.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 73. Clear tonight with a low near 46.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 73. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 52.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. High near 75. Mostly cloudy tonight with a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms. Low of 59.