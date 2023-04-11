Mississippi university to spotlight ‘research that matters’ Published 7:00 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Mississippi State will celebrate the university’s impactful research during Research Week April 11-14.

With a theme of “Research that Matters,” this year’s Research Week includes several events to highlight the innovations that are driving solutions to current issues and shaping the future of scientific fields. The week includes showcases, panels, research center tours and more, all culminating with the spring 2023 Undergraduate Research Symposium April 13-14.

The festivities kickoff with a Research Showcase on the YMCA Plaza from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 11. The event will include more than a dozen interactive displays representing campus colleges and research centers, including several robots and autonomous systems, chemistry demonstrations, hydrophobic paper, a solar telescope and more. Later that day, a panel discussion will take place at 2 p.m. in Mitchell Memorial Library’s Grisham Room to highlight four of MSU’s interdisciplinary research efforts.

On April 12 and 13, the MSU community and the general public are invited to tour some select research facilities, including the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems, Athlete Engineering Lab and the High Performance Computing Collaboratory.

For a complete schedule of Research Week events, visit www.research.msstate.edu/initiatives/research-week.

“We are excited to celebrate the outstanding research carried out every day by our students, faculty and staff,” said MSU Vice President for Research and Economic Development Julie Jordan. “Their work makes a direct impact on the lives of people in Mississippi and around the globe while advancing knowledge and technologies that will improve our collective future.”

With research and development expenditures totaling approximately $275 million in Fiscal Year 2021, MSU is among the top 100 research universities nationally. MSU researchers are working with students on worldwide challenges such as food security, solutions to diseases, social and economic disparity, and cybersecurity. The university is home to centers and institutes that are leaders in areas such as aerospace engineering, advanced manufacturing, automotive engineering, autonomous systems, agriculture, data analytics and social sciences, among other areas. For more, visit www.research.msstate.edu.