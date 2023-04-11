One person injured after truck, train collide at Mississippi railroad crossing Published 11:28 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

One person was injured when a truck and train collided at a rural Mississippi railroad crossing Monday.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Holloway Road in Monroe County.

Officials say the collision sent the driver of the truck was sent to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

BNSF Railway reports in a news statement that the collision did not injure anyone onboard the train. BNSF officials are investigating the crash.

WTVA reports that the intersection did not have a stop sign or railroad crossing arms.