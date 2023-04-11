One person injured after truck, train collide at Mississippi railroad crossing
Published 11:28 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023
One person was injured when a truck and train collided at a rural Mississippi railroad crossing Monday.
WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Holloway Road in Monroe County.
Officials say the collision sent the driver of the truck was sent to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.
BNSF Railway reports in a news statement that the collision did not injure anyone onboard the train. BNSF officials are investigating the crash.
WTVA reports that the intersection did not have a stop sign or railroad crossing arms.