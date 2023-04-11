UPDATE: Officials say wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport. No kidnapping occurred. Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Officials say the wife of a Port Gibson police officer, who was thought to have been kidnapped, was found at the Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers International Airport and that no crime had been committed.

WLBT News Jackson reports that authorities said that Tamar Wilson taking a rideshare service to the airport from where she worked at the Highway 61 Fish Market in Port Gibson.

An alert had been issued for Wilson after video surveillance at the fish market showed Wilson entering an unknown vehicle at the business.

Several agencies issued alerts, including the Claiborne County Emergency Management Office which made a post on Facebook asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who has possibly been kidnapped.

The post asked the public to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Accord with a Lamar County tag. The car was reportedly being driven by a white male.

The woman, who is reportedly Wilson, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, with a bandana on her head, and a gray jacket.

Authorities reportedly found Wilson as she was about to board a plane for New York. Authorities had tracked her phone to the airport.

Several agencies were involved in the effort, and helicopters were used in the search.