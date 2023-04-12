Biggest power outages in 2022 Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Biggest power outages in 2022

The average American experiences about 2 hours of power outage annually, excluding major weather events, according to the Energy Information Administration. That number tripled when events like winter storms, wildfires, and hurricanes factor in.

Average power outage duration varies significantly between states, from 1.5 hours in landlocked South Dakota to nearly 30 hours in the coastal state of North Carolina, according to the most recent EIA data. On average, states prone to natural disasters and extreme weather see significantly longer disruptions.

For most people, outages are a mild inconvenience. In extreme cases, however, they can lead to dangerous consequences. Without power, people are more susceptible to extreme heat or cold depending on the season, as well as food spoilage, water filtration systems becoming disabled, and medications that require refrigeration becoming unstable and unusable.

Outages are also expensive. The Department of Energy estimates power outages cost U.S. businesses roughly $150 billion per year.

In addition to weather, the U.S. power grid is also vulnerable to physical attacks and cyberattacks by bad actors outside and within U.S. borders. Attacks on U.S. power grids rose to an all-time high in 2022, with physical threats to electric infrastructure climbing 77% to 163, according to the DOE. Power grids are becoming a popular target of domestic extremists, who strike transformers and power lines in potentially coordinated attacks.

Should a catastrophic event occur, there’s essentially no such thing as spare parts for the country’s power grid. Security experts say that a fairly low-tech coordinated attack against a few integral nodes of the country’s power grid is all it would take to cause widespread long-term outages from coast to coast, resulting in hundreds of thousands, potentially millions, of deaths.

Stacker cited data from the Energy Information Administration to identify the 50 biggest power outages in 2022. Outages are ranked by the number of customers affected. The outage must have lasted at least 1 hour to qualify for the ranking. All data is considered preliminary by the EIA.

#50. American Electric Power outage (Feb. 3-4)

– Customers affected: 51,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Ohio

– Duration: 31 hours, 34 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/transmission interruption

#49. Duke Energy Carolinas outage (Jan. 16-17)

– Customers affected: 51,289 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 20 hours, 40 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#48. CenterPoint Energy outage (May 22)

– Customers affected: 52,172 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Texas

– Duration: 16 hours, 22 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#47. Southern Company outage (Nov. 30)

– Customers affected: 54,110 people

– Estimated power lost: 386 megawatts

– States impacted: Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia

– Duration: 5 hours, 35 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#46. Southwest Power Pool, Inc. outage (June 8)

– Customers affected: 60,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Missouri

– Duration: 3 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/distribution interruption

#45. Dominion Energy South Carolina outage (Jan. 3-4)

– Customers affected: 60,424 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: South Carolina

– Duration: 37 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#44. Southern Company outage (Jan. 16-17)

– Customers affected: 61,113 people

– Estimated power lost: 436 megawatts

– States impacted: Georgia, Alabama

– Duration: 18 hours, 51 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#43. Southwest Power Pool, Inc. outage (June 8)

– Customers affected: 62,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska

– Duration: 4 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#42. Jersey Central Power & Lt Co outage (Aug. 9)

– Customers affected: 62,464 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Ohio

– Duration: 5 hours, 30 minutes

– Cause: system operations

#41. Duke Energy Progress outage (Dec. 23)

– Customers affected: 66,519 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: North Carolina

– Duration: 7 hours, 15 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#40. ISO New England outage (April 19)

– Customers affected: 67,754 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont

– Duration: 3 hours, 29 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#39. Detroit Edison Co outage (March 31-April 1)

– Customers affected: 70,000 people

– Estimated power lost: 60 megawatts

– State impacted: Michigan

– Duration: 34 hours, 31 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#38. Detroit Edison Co outage (Aug. 3-5)

– Customers affected: 71,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Michigan

– Duration: 37 hours, 53 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#37. Portland General Electric Co outage (April 11-13)

– Customers affected: 73,717 people

– Estimated power lost: 3140 megawatts

– State impacted: Oregon

– Duration: 46 hours, 45 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#36. Duke Energy Progress outage (Jan. 16)

– Customers affected: 74,638 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 4 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#35. Baltimore Gas & Electric Co outage (Aug. 4-5)

– Customers affected: 75,500 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Maryland

– Duration: 8 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#34. ISO New England outage (Oct. 14)

– Customers affected: 76,388 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont

– Duration: 4 hours, 30 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#33. Duke Energy Carolinas outage (June 16)

– Customers affected: 77,908 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 3 hours, 36 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#32. Exelon/Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco) outage (Nov. 27)

– Customers affected: 87,500 people

– Estimated power lost: 190 megawatts

– State impacted: Maryland

– Duration: 6 hours, 30 minutes

– Cause: Transmission interruption

#31. Duke Energy Carolinas outage (June 17-18)

– Customers affected: 91,056 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 7 Hours, 17 Minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#30. Consumers Energy Co outage (Aug. 3)

– Customers affected: 91,264 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Michigan

– Duration: 3 hours, 30 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#29. Consumers Energy Co outage (July 23-24)

– Customers affected: 93,750 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Michigan

– Duration: 14 hours, 45 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#28. American Electric Power – (RFC Reliability Region) (8400 Smiths Mill Rd., New Albany, Ohio) outage (June 12-13)

– Customers affected: 100,000 people

– Estimated power lost: 14000 megawatts

– States impacted: Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Indiana

– Duration: 24 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/transmission interruption

#27. Dominion Energy VA outage (June 22-23)

– Customers affected: 100,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Virginia

– Duration: 9 hours, 4 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/distribution interruption

#26. Duke Energy Midwest outage (July 6-7)

– Customers affected: 104,700 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: Ohio, Kentucky

– Duration: 13 hours, 15 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/transmission interruption

#25. Northern States Power Co outage (May 11)

– Customers affected: 105,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Minnesota

– Duration: 4 hours, 42 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#24. Duke Energy Carolinas outage (Dec. 23)

– Customers affected: 108,900 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 14 hours, 43 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#23. Dominion Energy South Carolina outage (Sept. 30)

– Customers affected: 108,930 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: South Carolina

– Duration: 4 hours, 23 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#22. CenterPoint Energy outage (Oct. 25)

– Customers affected: 109,865 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Texas

– Duration: 12 hours, 5 minutes

– Cause: system operations

#21. ISO New England outage (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

– Customers affected: 113,000 people

– Estimated power lost: 113 megawatts

– States impacted: Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire

– Duration: 33 hours, 15 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#20. Seminole Electric Cooperative Inc outage (Sept. 28-30)

– Customers affected: 116,937 people

– Estimated power lost: 1000 megawatts

– State impacted: Florida

– Duration: 45 hours, 20 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#19. Duke Energy Progress outage (Dec. 24)

– Customers affected: 130,000 people

– Estimated power lost: 960 megawatts

– State impacted: North Carolina

– Duration: 9 hours, 35 minutes

– Cause: system operations

#18. CenterPoint Energy outage (Aug. 10-11)

– Customers affected: 140,464 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Texas

– Duration: 24 hours, 4 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#17. Duke Energy Carolinas outage (Jan. 3-4)

– Customers affected: 142,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 31 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#16. American Electric Power – (RFC Reliability Region) (8400 Smiths Mill Rd., New Albany, Ohio) outage (June 17-19)

– Customers affected: 150,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky

– Duration: 51 hours, 45 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#15. Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC outage (May 15-17)

– Customers affected: 150,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Texas

– Duration: 48 hours, 15 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#14. Duke Energy Carolinas outage (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

– Customers affected: 154,100 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 24 hours, 6 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#13. Consumers Energy Co outage (Nov. 5-8)

– Customers affected: 158,450 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Michigan

– Duration: 66 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#12. Duke Energy Florida outage (Nov. 10-11)

– Customers affected: 160,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Florida

– Duration: 26 hours, 47 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#11. Sacramento Municipal Util. Dist. outage (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)

– Customers affected: 161,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: California

– Duration: 11 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#10. Duke Energy Midwest outage (June 13-14)

– Customers affected: 162,551 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: Ohio, Kentucky

– Duration: 24 hours, 15 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/transmission interruption

#9. Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC outage (March 21-24)

– Customers affected: 170,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Texas

– Duration: 53 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#8. Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC outage (Sept. 4-6)

– Customers affected: 190,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Texas

– Duration: 40 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#7. Consumers Energy Co outage (Aug. 29-Sept. 1)

– Customers affected: 197,740 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Michigan

– Duration: 66 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#6. Puget Sound Energy outage (Nov. 4-7)

– Customers affected: 214,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Washington

– Duration: 60 hours, 55 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#5. Puget Sound Energy outage (Dec. 26-28)

– Customers affected: 230,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Washington

– Duration: 60 hours, 30 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#4. Memphis Light Gas and Water Division outage (Feb. 3-7)

– Customers affected: 255,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Tennessee

– Duration: 106 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/transmission interruption

#3. Duke Energy Carolinas outage (Dec. 24)

– Customers affected: 295,000 people

– Estimated power lost: 1000 megawatts

– States impacted: North Carolina, South Carolina

– Duration: 11 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#2. Duke Energy Florida outage (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

– Customers affected: 676,000 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– State impacted: Florida

– Duration: 120 hours, 53 minutes

– Cause: severe weather

#1. Evergy outage (June 8)

– Customers affected: 911,888 people

– Estimated power lost: unknown

– States impacted: Missouri, Kansas

– Duration: 5 hours, 0 minutes

– Cause: severe weather/transmission interruption

