Forget grass, one Mississippi lottery play could fill Easter basket with more than $400,000 in cash after epic win Published 5:31 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Who needs grass when you can fill up your holiday Easter basket with more than $400,000 in cash?

On the day before Easter, one lucky Mississippi Lottery winner hit the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot Saturday and more than 1,300 players won big in the state’s Cash 3 lottery.

One player matched all five numbers from the Saturday, April 8, Mississippi Match 5 drawing to win $400,780.26. The winning ticket was purchased from Double Quick #53 in Durant. The winning numbers drawn were 11-15-21-32-35. The jackpot for tomorrow’s drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

More than 1,300 Cash 3 players were big winners when “trips” hit in the Friday, April 7, Cash 3 evening drawing (7-7-7 and Fireball of 0) and in the Saturday, April 8, midday drawing (3-3-3 and Fireball of 1).

“Quads” – four like numbers drawn – and “trips” – three like numbers drawn – are popular number choices for Cash 4 and Cash 3 players. When those numbers are randomly drawn, the payouts are big.

Since the launch of Cash 4 in January 2022, quads have hit five times. Trips have hit 13 times for Cash 3, which launched in September 2020.