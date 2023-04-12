Mississippi authorities investigating after body found in trunk of car Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Authorities are investigating a body found Wednesday inside the trunk of a car.

Officials say the body was found inside a car just off of U.S. 61 North on Cindy Lane in Natchez.

Because the remains are about a week old and no identification was present, Adams County Coroner James Lee said the male’s remains could not be identified at this time.

“I’m hoping an autopsy will tell us more,” he said. “It’s a terrible situation.”

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene investigating. This story will be updated when more information is available.