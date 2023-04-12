Mississippi Skies: Interesting Gulf system heading our way Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The counties along the Gulf will be quite soggy later today with rain chances moving to the north tonight and tomorrow.

This system is quite unique for April as a low pressure is moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico. With strong winds from the west and water temperatures still a little cool, we’re not expecting the storm to develop into a named tropical system, but the showers and storms the next day or so will feel reminiscent of a tropical depression.

There could be a few tropical-style rotating bands of heavier rain and gusty wind with the possibility of a few spin-up tornadoes and waterspouts. It’s going to be quite humid, too. There’s no reason to make a rush on milk and bread, but it is a good reminder to check your storm emergency kits as we look towards the upcoming hurricane season.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 76. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 52.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 78. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 57.

South Mississippi

A slight chance of showers today. Partly sunny with a high of 74. Showers and a few thunderstorms tonight with a low of 56.

Gulf Coast

Showers likely with a few thunderstorms. High of 72. Showers and storms continue tonight with a low of 60.