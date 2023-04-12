Mississippi woman arrested after police say she intentionally rammed an occupied vehicle Published 5:23 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

A Mississippi woman was arrested after police say she intentionally rammed an occupied vehicle.

Andria V. Pounds, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault-Domestic Violence and Felony Malicious Mischief.

On April 8, Tupelo police responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run incident on Bryan Drive.

When officers arrived, they determined that a female suspect, later identified as Pounds, had intentionally run the vehicle she was driving into an occupied vehicle, causing damage.

On April 10, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set Pound’s bond at $5,000.

The charge of Felony Malicious Mischief will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.