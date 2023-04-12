Mississippi woman arrested after police say she intentionally rammed an occupied vehicle

Published 5:23 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested after police say she intentionally rammed an occupied vehicle.

Andria V. Pounds, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault-Domestic Violence and Felony Malicious Mischief.

On April 8, Tupelo police responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run incident on Bryan Drive.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

When officers arrived, they determined that a female suspect, later identified as Pounds, had intentionally run the vehicle she was driving into an occupied vehicle, causing damage.

On  April 10, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set Pound’s bond at $5,000.

The charge of Felony Malicious Mischief will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

More News

Mississippi getting designated burn center again

Breaking barriers: Mississippi young woman earns prestigious Eagle Scout designation

Mississippi university takes bold step in “taking care of what matters”

Forget grass, one Mississippi lottery play could fill Easter basket with more than $400,000 in cash after epic win

Print Article