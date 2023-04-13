Georgia-Pacific to invest nearly $100 million into Mississippi plant Published 7:45 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Construction is scheduled to begin soon on a $91 million upgrade at Georgia-Pacific’s containerboard mill in Monticello. It’s one of the company’s largest investments in the Lawrence County facility.

The project consists of replacing the log line, which includes scales, cranes, a rechipper, unbinding racks and other critical equipment needed to safely unload trucks and prepare logs and chips for processing into pulp.

“This project will create long-term value and improve our capabilities as we work to become the best manufacturer in the industry,” said Drexel Lambert, vice president for Georgia-Pacific containerboard operations.

The new log line will reduce truck unloading times, improve truck traffic flow, allow for longer logs and improve wood yield. It will also improve the facility’s competitive position in the industry and will strengthen the mill’s relationships with wood suppliers.

“This investment reinforces Georgia-Pacific’s commitment to Monticello, Lawrence County and the surrounding area,” Jeff Joyce, vice president for the Monticello mill, said. “It will position us for continued success in the future.”