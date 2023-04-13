Lift High the Cross: Mississippi firefighters hold annual Good Friday Remembrance Walk Published 7:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Prentiss Headlight

Despite some bad weather, many came out to participate in the Prentiss Fire Department’s third annual Good Friday Remembrance Walk.

The walk began at the Ronald Wayne Jones Memorial Complex on Highway 184 in and traveled down Columbia Avenue through Prentiss and ended at the Jefferson Davis County courthouse.

A large wooden cross was carried throughout the walk.

“A special thanks to the Mayor and Prentiss Board of Alderman for allowing us to do this, as well as the Prentiss Police Department, Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Prentiss Fire Chief Wayne Bass and Sheriff Ron Strickland,” said event coordinator Michael Davis.

“It is all in remembrance of the journey Jesus Christ made long ago. He knew what his outcome would be, and he still did it anyway. This is just in recognition and thankfulness for the sacrifice he made for us.”

Robert Young said he participated in this year’s event in appreciation to the job the first responders do and the sacrifice that Christ made.

“We can’t forget it,” said Young. “It is a great way to give back and be visible for the community and just being thankful for the grace that God has granted us.”

Davis was excited to see the youth from Carson Baptist Church participating again this year.

“They could have been home and in bed and enjoying their day off from school, but they came out and decided to be a part of something special.”