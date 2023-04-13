MBI issues silver alert for missing Mississippi woman Published 7:52 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old Molly Miller Marascalco of Madison.

She is described as a white female, five foot, seven inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, April 13, at about 1:50 p.m., in the 400 block of Stonewater Cove in Madison County.

Marascalco is believed to be in a 2018 aluminum Infiniti QX80 with Mississippi tag MLMCMM traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Molly Miller Marascalco, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 601-859-2345 or 911.