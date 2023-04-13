Mississippi authorities looking for missing teen
Published 1:03 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023
Mississippi authorities are searching for a missing teen.
Officials from the Batesville Police Department issued an alert on Facebook for Elaina Johnson.
According to the post, Johnson was last seen leaving her house in Batesville driving a 2013 silver Nissan Altima.
She was reported with her boyfriend, identified as Joel Down.
If seen, please contact Batesville Police Department at (662) 563-5653.
…..
…..