Mississippi ‘blackout’ tags so popular, the program has been expanded. Governor signs new legislation. Published 6:50 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Mississippi’s popular “blackout” tags are set to become even more popular after Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation that expands the usage of the tags that benefit the Law Enforcement Officers and Firefighters Death Benefits Trust Fund.

Reeves announced on Wednesday, April 12, that he signed a bill to allow for generic usage of the tag for all Mississippians without requiring customization of characters on the plate.

Reeves said the response to the “blackout” tag has been overwhelmingly positive.

“While a lot of Mississippians love the ‘blackout’ tag, a lot don’t want to have to customize what’s on it. Now, they won’t have to,” Reeves said. “I was proud to sign this legislation that makes it easier for Mississippians to purchase the tag they love while still supporting the families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters. It really is a win-win for everyone.”

Tags can be purchased for an additional $38.25, with $36.25 going to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firefighters Death Benefits Trust Fund.