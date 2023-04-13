Mississippi historic site to close for upgrades, maintenance

Published 6:15 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Tourists walk in front of the U.S.S. Cairo Museum in the Vicksburg National Military Park. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

The USS Cairo outdoor exhibit area including the boat, restrooms and the USS Cairo Museum at the Vicksburg National Military Park will be temporarily closed to public access beginning Monday for maintenance and upgrades, according to park officials.

The boat will be wrapped during the project, which includes cleaning the canopy over the Cairo and other improvements to the facility, including restroom upgrades.

During the work, there will be temporary restrooms available for public use and visitors will have access to the parking area, picnic area and the National Cemetery.

The project is expected to last for one month, depending on weather and other conditions.

