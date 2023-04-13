Mississippi man arrested, reportedly caught on camera stealing $7,000 ATV

Published 1:13 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly was caught on camera stealing a side-by-side ATV.

Ronald Dale McVey, 53, of Booneville, was arrested by the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department and charged with Grand Larceny.

He is accused of taking a 2013 Polaris RZR with a value reported at $7,000.00.

McVey was caught on camera taking the ATV, which was later recovered.

Bond was set at $25,000.00.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on McVey.

The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

 

