Mississippi Skies: Next severe chance on the horizon

April 13, 2023

Today is going to be quite a washout for central and southern Mississippi as that pesky Gulf low works its way upstate. Most of us will have some breezy conditions today with some stronger wind gusts in storms. Our biggest risk from the system remains heavy rainfall.

Our next shot at severe weather comes Saturday. Right now, the Delta and northern central regions of Mississippi are under a Level 2 risk while a Level 1 risk extends from the 2 southward towards into central Mississippi. We’ll know more details tomorrow, but it’s looking like most modes of severe weather, including a tornado, are possible.

North Mississippi

A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 69. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a remaining shower or two. Low of 57.

Central Mississippi

Rain early, then rain and thunderstorms possible after noon. High of 68. Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower or storm. Low of 58.

South Mississippi

Widespread rain and thunderstorms today with a high near 67. Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Low of 55.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Low of 57.