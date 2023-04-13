Mississippi woman arrested, accused of writing more than $37,000 in bad checks Published 2:26 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after being accused of writing more than $37,000 in bad checks.

Randasia Crayton, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department on April 4 and charged with false pretenses in the case.

On March 11th, 2023, the sheriff’s department was notified by a local business that they were notified by their bank’s Fraud Department of several checks that appeared to be fictitious. The amounts currently are believed to be over $37,000.00.

An investigation determined that several fictitious checks had been generated and electronic deposits had been conducted. A person of interest was identified, and warrants were issued. Caryaton was later arrested on April 4.

The case is currently still under investigation with further charges to be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury, officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department reported.

