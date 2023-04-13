Mississippi woman killed in crash Tuesday afternoon Published 8:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

A Mississippi woman was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP officials report that Jenaya Neal, 45, of Brooklyn, Mississippi, was killed in a wreck on U.S. 49.

Neal was reportedly traveling south on U.S. 49 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in Forrest County.

Neal suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

The crash remains under investigation.