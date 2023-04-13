Police: Two students removed from Mississippi school after threats made in social media Published 5:46 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Police say that two students have been removed from a Mississippi school after discovering threats made of social media.

WJTV News in Jackson reports that police from Madison began an investigation on April 11 after a threat was made on social media, reportedly posted by a male student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison.

The threat was determined to be general in nature and was not directed at any specific person or facility.

The student was reportedly removed from the school by administrators.

The next day on April 12, similar threats were posted on social media by a female student.

That student has also been removed from the school by school administrators, according to police.

Madison police report that they continue to investigate the situation.

The identification of the students were not released because the case involves juveniles.