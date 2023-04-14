Mississippi sheriff to parents: Individuals ‘on social media right now planning on killing each other!’ Office warns it is monitoring posts. Published 5:15 am Friday, April 14, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff said he is taking a “proactive” approach and warning the public that his office is monitoring social media and an effort to head off criminal activity in the community.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office notified the public and posted a screenshot on its Facebook page of posts that an individual out on bond had made recently in which he antagonized another individual.

“We are aware of the ongoing beef between several parties here in this community! We pride ourselves on taking a proactive approach so we are going to warn you now to let it go or suffer the consequences of your actions,” the office stated in its post.

The office also directly addressed the parents in the post.

“Now to the parents of these individuals, here you go, they are on social media right now planning on killing each other!!” the post said.

Sheriff Edward Goods said that the office made the post as a way of letting the public know that law enforcement is monitoring social media.

“That’s just a tool that we are now using to put them on notice that we’re watching them,” Goods said.

He added that he made the announcement intentionally before some large events scheduled for this weekend took place.

“There are about to be a couple of big parties this weekend, so we’re just trying to put everybody on notice,” Goods said. “We’re trying to curb some stuff before it gets out of hand.”

