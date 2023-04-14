Mississippi Skies: Mix of sun and clouds today; severe threat still in forecast Published 1:30 am Friday, April 14, 2023

We finally get a break from rain today! There will be a few remaining clouds in northern Mississippi, but skies should clear and give the entire state mostly sunny skies. It’s going to warm into the mid to upper 70s across the state with a nice breeze across the state.

Unfortunately, the pleasant weather doesn’t last long. An approaching cold front will bring more rain and thunderstorms to the Magnolia State Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a Level 2 risk for Vicksburg, Greenwood, Greenville, Cleveland, and the western Delta. A Level 1 risk covers stretches from Natchez to Philadelphia to Columbus and includes Brookhaven, Jackson, Magee, Yazoo City, and Eupora.

The Level 2 risk includes a potential for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, heavy rain, and a tornado or two. The Level 1 risk includes the same threats to a lesser degree.

North Mississippi

Cloudy early, then mostly sunny. High of 74. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 79. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 60.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 77. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 57.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 78. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 61.