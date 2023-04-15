Chase ends in arrest after crash at Mississippi Department of Public Safety headquarters Published 6:46 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

Capitol Police officers were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle starting on High Street near I-55 North and ending at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The driver, 20-year-old, Joshua Noble, has been arrested and charged with felony evasion and multiple traffic violations.

A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit before being apprehended nearby.

He has also been arrested and charged.

More charges are anticipated for both individuals and no injuries were reported.