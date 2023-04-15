Chase ends in arrest after crash at Mississippi Department of Public Safety headquarters

Published 6:46 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Capitol Police officers were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle starting on High Street near I-55 North and ending at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The driver, 20-year-old, Joshua Noble, has been arrested and charged with felony evasion and multiple traffic violations.

A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit before being apprehended nearby.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He has also been arrested and charged.

More charges are anticipated for both individuals and no injuries were reported.

More News

Something in the smell of the dirt: Mississippi Delta town committed to rebuild after twister

Mississippi Skies: Severe threat upgraded, expanded for two potential rounds today

Mississippi water bills to be based on consumption, not property values

Pearl River Resorts breaks ground on casino in new Mississippi market

Print Article