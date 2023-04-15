Mississippi police chief: Teen called ‘Devil’ causing havoc in community by shooting guns, instilling fear Published 8:40 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

A Mississippi police chief said he is taking action after a group led by a teen who calls himself “Devil” has been shooting guns and instilling fear in neighborhoods.

Reports of shots fired were called into the Brookhaven Police Department this weekend and Police Chief Kenneth Collins issued a response Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page.

The shots were fired near Hartman Street and the city park. Collins said there was more than 30 gunshots fired on Saturday morning.

He said a 13-year-old who goes by “Devil,” and a group of juveniles in the Roger Circle area are causing problems and are believed to be behind the gunshots.

Weapons used in the shooting are believed to be military-style assault rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Collins said in his statement on Facebook that some of the guns featured selector switches which made the firearms fully automatic.

“They are getting these switches from the Jackson area and are selling them in our area,” he said. “The rounds fired Saturday damaged homes, cars, property and put people’s lives at risk. The shots that were fired put people on Hartman Street, in our city park and the surrounding neighborhoods in fear when they should feel safe.”

Collins announced he was taking action by purchasing cameras to be installed in the Rogers Circle area.

“I feel like this is something that can not wait. The safety of the community and citizens that live in our city are my main concern,” Collins said. “I know people are afraid.”

Homeowners can install cameras to help protect against property crimes, auto burglaries and aid in police investigations of shootings and other crimes. People can also help Brookhaven be a safer place by adding lighting in dark areas.