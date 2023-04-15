Mississippi Skies: Severe threat upgraded, expanded for two potential rounds today Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded and expanded the risk for severe storms today while two rounds of storms are in the forecast.

From the National Weather Service in Jackson:

“A severe weather event is expected to unfold from Saturday into Saturday night. Timing for this event is complex, but there are generally two rounds of storms expected… including one mainly Saturday afternoon across southern and eastern portions of the area, and then another round Saturday night over mainly western and northern portions of the area. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main concerns with tornadoes more probable in the slight to enhanced risk areas.”

A Level 2 now covers the Mississippi River counties eastward to about the I-55 corridor. It then curves towards the east to include the Pine Belt area. Cities in this area include Cleveland, Greenwood, Greenville, Vicksburg, Jackson, Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Columbia, and Hattiesburg. Risks include damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, large hail, and tornadoes.

The Level 1 risk now includes much of eastern Mississippi, covering Laurel, Meridian, Philadelphia, Starkville, Columbus, and Eupora. Main risks include damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail, but a tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny early with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High near 80. Showers likely with a few thunderstorms tonight. Low of 53.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 78. A chance of thunderstorms tonight. Some possibly severe. Low of 55.

South Mississippi

Patchy fog early. Rain and storms are likely with some storms possibly severe. High of 76. More showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Low of 59.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the early afternoon. High of 76. Showers and storms continue tonight. Low of 65.