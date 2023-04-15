Popular Italian restaurant chain announces expansion to new Mississippi location Published 7:21 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

A popular restaurant chain that wowed diners with its Italian cuisine when it opened more than 30 years ago has announced that it is expanding to another Mississippi location.

Amerigo Italian Restaurant is opening a sixth location in the growing Fondren District in Jackson.

The restaurant will be taking over the space once occupied by Babalu, a tapas and taco restaurant that closed last October during the height of Jackson’s water crisis. The restaurant will be located in Duling School at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson.

Amerigo currently operates in six locations — two in Jackson — and several others in Alabama and Tennessee.

The Executive Director of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation, Rebecca Garrison, told WLBT News in Jackson that the Fondren area is thrilled with the announcement that Amerigo is joining the other restaurants in the district.

According to the Amerigo website, since opening its doors in Ridgeland more than three decades ago, Amerigo has become a local Italian favorite for the Jackson, Memphis, Huntsville and Middle Tennessee communities.

Each location shares many of the same original Amerigo menu items with local inspiration and ingredients where available.

Popular items include:

Bruschetta Amerigo — grilled boule bread, melted mozzarella, diced tomatoes, capers, basil, garlic

Cannelloni Al Forn0 — egg pasta stuffed with roasted chicken, spinach, ricotta, herbs, Parmesan; topped with mozzarella, tomato and cream sauces

Tuscan ribeye — 14 oz choice, aged ribeye, Italian herbs, Asiago cheese & leek smashed potatoes, green beans, garlic brown butter sauce

Cedar-roasted pork chop — house-cured, pineapple glaze, Asiago cheese & leek smashed potatoes, julienned zucchini, squash and red bell pepper

Veal Piccata — sautéed veal, angel hair, mushrooms, capers, jumbo lump crab, white wine lemon butter sauce

Tiramisu — crème anglaise, Kahlua chocolate sauce

“Our dedication to serving guests fresh Italian meals in a warm, inviting atmosphere is at the core of each of our restaurants,” the website said.