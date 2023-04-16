Man arrested after shooting at snake while fishing in Mississippi community college lake Published 7:07 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

A man was charged after shooting at a snake in a lake at a Mississippi community college campus Friday.

Officials with Jones College say the man was fishing with his grandson in a lake on the community college’s campus when he used his gun to fire at the snake.

Officers from Jones College and from the Ellisville Police Department responded to the incident.

The man, who Jones College officials did not identify, was charged with discharging a weapon on a college campus.

The campus was not put on lockdown during the incident and continued normal operations.

