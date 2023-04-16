Man arrested after shooting at snake while fishing in Mississippi community college lake

Published 7:07 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man was charged after shooting at a snake in a lake at a Mississippi community college campus Friday.

Officials with Jones College say the man was fishing with his grandson in a lake on the community college’s campus when he used his gun to fire at the snake.

Officers from Jones College and from the Ellisville Police Department responded to the incident.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The man, who Jones College officials did not identify, was charged with discharging a weapon on a college campus.

The campus was not put on lockdown during the incident and continued normal operations.

The campus was not deemed to be in danger at any point and remained under normal operations.

More News

Mississippi college offering 20 tech program scholarships

Mississippi university names Hall of Fame, Who’s Who students

Police respond to Saturday night shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

Mississippi police: One killed, two sent to hospital in Saturday head-on collision

Print Article