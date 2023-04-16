Mississippi college offering 20 tech program scholarships Published 7:45 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

Thanks to Meridian Community College and the Gene Haas Foundation, 20 students will have the opportunity to receive a $2,000 scholarship to be used at MCC’s Precision Machining Engineering Technology.

These scholarships, which total $40,000, can only be used at MCC’s Haas Center, which houses the machining program, said Brian Warren, program coordinator and instructor. “The scholarships are open to anyone who does not receive full federal financial aid,” Warren said.

For incoming students who will be taking advantage of the Meridian Community College Foundation Tuition Guarantee, combining the Gene Haas Foundation scholarship will yield no out-of-pocket expense on their tuition for four semesters.

He added, “We’re not only investing in the students’ futures but also the future of our industry and community as well,” said Warren.

Precision Machining Engineering Technology is a program designed to teach basic skills required for machinists, advanced machining procedures, CNC programming, and academic courses needed to complete the AAS degree.

Precision Machining Engineering Technology students receive instruction in lathe and mill operations, computer numerical control programming, print reading, applied mathematics, precision measurement, CNC operation, computer-aided design and manufacturing, fixture engineering, process control, and production management. Both two-year and one-year options are available in addition to the associate of applied science degree.

Upon completing the program, students receive NIMS certification. This MCC career and technical education program has a 100 percent job placement, Warren said, with graduates typically earning $24 an hour and up with some companies offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

Registration for MCC’s Fall Semester 2023 is open. For more information about MCC’s Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program, visit meridiancc.edu/precisionmachining. To apply for the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship at MCC’s Precision Machining Engineering Program, go to meridiancc.edu/haas.