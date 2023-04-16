Mississippi Skies: Much better weather today for Magnolia State Published 1:30 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

We’re finally drying out today after a soggy period over the past few days. Any remaining clouds in the state should leave this morning, leaving sunny skies and breezy, cool conditions behind.

It’s looking like we should have some nice weather the next couple of days before our next system arrives midweek.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny in the morning, becoming sunny. High near 65. Clear tonight with a low of 45.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy early, then becoming clear with a high near 68. Clear tonight with a low of 44.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming sunny. High near 70. Clear tonight with a low near 45.

Gulf Coast

A few remaining showers and storms early, then cloudy through the morning. Gradual clearing with a high near 75.