Mississippi traffic stop leads to discovery of nearly 200 fentanyl pills; man arrested on possession, trafficking charges Published 8:19 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

A traffic stop led to the discovery of more than 200 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a Mississippi man on possession and trafficking charges.

Alex Loveless, of Corinth, was arrested by Alcorn County deputies after he was pulled over in a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, deputies and narcotics agents discovered a bottle containing 40 fentanyl pills in his car.

Agents discovered nearly 200 fentanyl pills during an additional search of Loveless’ house on County Road 174 in Corinth.

Loveless faces possession of fentanyl and trafficking charges.

The Sheriff’s Department says other arrests or charges are still pending.