Mississippi university names Hall of Fame, Who’s Who students Published 7:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

The University of Mississippi honored students for their leadership, academic achievements, service and potential on Friday (April 14) as they announced this year’s Hall of Fame class and Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.

Each of the honorees was recognized during a special ceremony held at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for Performing Arts.

Ten UM seniors have been inducted into the university’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors given to Ole Miss students. Inductees were selected by a committee in accordance with policy developed by the Associated Student Body. Selections are based on outstanding contributions in all aspects of campus life.

This year’s Hall of Fame members are Preston D. Antes, of Frontenac, Missouri; Jilkiah L. Bryant, of Macon; Andy Flores, of Ocean Springs; Kelly Li, of Hattiesburg; Preston McWilliams, of Ridgeland; Rabria M. Moore, of Durant; Cecil Sepp, of Southaven; Logan C. Thomas, of Ridgeland; Margaret Lynn Walker, of Suwanee, Georgia; and Morgan B. Whited, of Marion, Arkansas.

“I’m very proud of this year’s Hall of Fame inductee class,” said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. “They are a diverse group of student leaders who have made significant contributions on the University of Mississippi campus, the LOU community and well beyond.

“Being recognized as a Hall of Fame inductee is one of our university’s highest honors, and these students are most deserving of this special recognition.”

Two hundred and one Ole Miss students were recognized as Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.

Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor program recognizing seniors who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus are recognized for this exclusive honor.

“I am extremely proud of this impressive group,” Marsh said. “As an institution, we’re only as strong as our students. This prestigious honor allows us to recognize them for a job well done both in the classroom and in our community.”

The Who’s Who honorees are: Grace Ann Alexander, Preston D. Antes, Brandon G. Ashmore, Tishira J. Atkins, Lee H Baker Jr., Hayley Rose Barnes, Eden Bayer, Abbye C. Bell, Isabelle M. Bentley, Rachel L. Berry, Shelby Berry, Mary Katherine Bishop, William L. Bounds, August Boyd, Benjamin C. Brashear, Mary Kathryn Breard, Emma Brewer, Alyssa M. Brohawn, Sarah Grace Brownlee, Jilkiah L. Bryant, Tori Burton, Alex Bush, Christopher J. Buss, Mackenzie Byrd, Jane Campbell, Kinsey M. Carlson, Anna Katherine Case, Sepp Cecil, Abigail E. Church, Haley Clift, Catherine Cline, Chandler S. Cohn, Dru D. Collins, Chloe J. Cooper, Anna Reese Couhig, Taniya Counslor, Taylor N. Cox, Wallace Crain, Jenna Cripe, Julia K. Crumrine, Elise V. Crumrine, Veronica J. Cunitz, Azurrea J. Curry, Leila Faith J. Deering, Sarah I. Dufour, E. Gray DuPerier, Eboni Eddins, Hailey Ellis, Lillian Ferkany, Daniel J. Ferro, Makayla Fick, Lauren M. Fiedler, Catherine Olivia R. Flax, MarKayla N. Fleming, Andy Flores, Anna Parks Flynt, Sarah Ryann M. Fortner, Harrison Foxworth, Emison T. Geiger, Grace Gober, Meg Goebel, Gabrielle Raegan Gourley, Amyaha L. Graham, Hermine H. Granberry, Edith-Marie Green,

Chamberlyn G. Grubbs, Mary Kate Hale, Maisie Hall, Madison Hartman, Ta’NIa Hawkins, Ashlyn P. Hinton, Allyson L. Hopper, Caitlyn V. Horton, Elizabeth Howard, Douglas M. Howard, Camille R. Howell, Sumner R. Huerkamp, Krystle Marva Hughes, Leah Hughes, Jori Isenhower, Benjamin C. Jackson, Kristen E. Jerich, Kaylee A. Jones, Ahlaeya Z. Judon, Katie King, Eva Kiparizoska, Adam H. Koussih, Carson E. Kuhr, Taylor T. Lampkin, Kennedy Lawing, Hailey A. Layne, Shaddia Earlynn Lee, Samantha N. Leon, Emily Anne Lewis, Kelly Li, Maggie Livingston, Tyra Z. Lockett, Josie S. Long, Henri Long, Camryn N. Long, Emilie M. Mai, Rylie Mangold, Kaylee D. Markham, Anderson B. Martin, Katie McBride, Kaylyn C. McCarthy, Seth McCaughan, Morgan A. McCray, Stewart McCullough, Carrie McPherson, Maren Emily McSparin, Preston McWilliams, Molly E. Medling, Andrew E. Meyer, Lakiowa Milan, Gabrielle Georgette Miller, Anne R. Miller, Catherine G. Min, Joshua T. Montgomery, Rabria M. Moore, Erin Morgan, Emily R. Morrison, Elle Morgan E. Murphy, Sophia Musso, Avery R. Myatt, Francesca Myerski, Alex Nabors, Indu P. Nandula, Alexis Newendyke,

Caroline Newsom, Emeri R. Nosal, Lila M. Osman, Reese Overstreet, Caroline G. Parker, Avery I. Parks, Caroline Parnell, Claire Pearson, Edrei L. Peña, Eliza G. Peters, Shelby Phillips, Michael L. Pitts, Mary Elizabeth Pontin, Cassaday B. Ray, Esoterica Rayford, Olivia Reeves, Sydney Rehm, Madelyn Marie Remont-Waguespack, Sydney R. Rester, Lydia Robbins, Anna Grace Robinson, Catherine A. Romaine, Macey J. Ross, Olivia Rychlak, Morgan V. Sassetti, Emmaline Schild, Kylie C. Scott, Molly Scott, Bethany Selby, Micaela L. Shields, Mary Claude Simons, Gurpreet Singh, Catherine C. Smith, Sadie G. Smith, Emily R. Smith, Susan J. Soh, Marshall F. Saint Amant, Kaylynn Steen, Ralph D. Stewart III, Sadie Stocks, Rachel L. Stoner, John Hollis Tackett, Logan C. Thomas, Tu Truong, Alex Turner, Donovan Turpin, Andie Udziela, Kathrin R. Underwood, Abby Vandiver, Lauren C. Vanlandingham, Margaret Lynn Walker, Kathleen D. Walsh, Janie C. Watts, Braydon M. Weber, Sydney P. Wheeler, Kendall Wheelock, Virginia S. White, Morgan B. Whited, Ashton Wiggins, Audrey Cody B. Wilson, Loral K. Winn, Meghan Wright, Kylie B. Wright and Madeline A Zurbrugg.