Police respond to Saturday night shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

Published 6:54 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds near a Mississippi apartment complex Saturday night.

Officials with the Biloxi Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to a shots fired call at the 100 block of Briarfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The victim was not identified but was described as being in his 20s.

Police say a “person of interest” has been taken into custody for questioning but not yet charged.

