Report: Officer, at least two others shot at Mississippi event Published 7:42 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

Law enforcement officers from Biloxi, Harrison County, Gulfport, and multiple other departments responded to a report of nearly a dozen shots fired during an event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sunday evening.

Gulf Coast television station WLOX is reporting one Biloxi Police officer was shot, along with at least two other victims. The severity of the injuries was not immediately reported. Officers were on the scene investigating the shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting happened near a Surf Style tourist and beach retail store on U. S. Highway 90.

Today is the final day of Black Spring Break 2023, an event that brings thousands of people to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Black Spring Break social media pages announced Sunday night that organized events were canceled for the evening “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

This article will be updated when more information is available.