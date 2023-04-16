Report: Officer, at least two others shot at Mississippi event

Published 7:42 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement officers from Biloxi, Harrison County, Gulfport, and multiple other departments responded to a report of nearly a dozen shots fired during an event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sunday evening.

Gulf Coast television station WLOX is reporting one Biloxi Police officer was shot, along with at least two other victims. The severity of the injuries was not immediately reported. Officers were on the scene investigating the shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting happened near a Surf Style tourist and beach retail store on U. S. Highway 90.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Today is the final day of Black Spring Break 2023, an event that brings thousands of people to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Black Spring Break social media pages announced Sunday night that organized events were canceled for the evening “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

This article will be updated when more information is available.

More Z-newsletter-news

Mississippi traffic stop leads to discovery of nearly 200 fentanyl pills; man arrested on possession, trafficking charges

Mississippi college offering 20 tech program scholarships

Man arrested after shooting at snake while fishing in Mississippi community college lake

Mississippi university names Hall of Fame, Who’s Who students

Print Article