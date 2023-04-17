Another round of severe weather on its way in Mississippi? Forecasters warn turbulent spring weather not done yet Published 9:33 am Monday, April 17, 2023

While Mississippi residents soak up the sunshine for a few days, forecasters warn that the Magnolia State is not done with the turbulent weather patterns associated with spring.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service already have their eyes on what could be another round of severe weather.

Forecasters say another cold front will likely move across the state at the end of the week, increasing the possibility of severe weather, including high winds and tornadoes.

NWS officials report that current conditions indicate that severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday into Friday night across the forecast area.

Forecasters say an area stretching from Vicksburg in the west to Oxford and Tupelo in the northeast part of the state is under a slight risk of experiencing severe weather. Other areas to the south will see a marginal risk of experiencing strong storms and high winds.

Meteorologists caution that the potential weather event is several days away, so updates to the forecast will be made throughout the week as they keep an eye on the weather system.

