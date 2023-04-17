Gun hidden in quesadilla? Traffic arrest leads to arrest by Mississippi police officers Published 5:37 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Mississippi police say they discovered a gun hidden inside a quesadilla during a traffic stop that led to multiple drug and gun possession charges.

On April 14, 2023, at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team made a traffic stop for a traffic violation on East Canal Street.

Officers made contact with the driver, Olivia Neff, and passenger Devin P Mitchell.

While officers were conducting the traffic stop, Mitchell concealed a handgun inside a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag.

Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search officers located a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was subsequently charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Weapon by Felon and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Neff was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.