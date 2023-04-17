Mississippi Skies: Much warmer weather on the way
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 17, 2023
Today is the perfect day for spending time outside! It’s going to be sunny, breezy, and comfortable across the entire state.
The next few days are going to be sunny, but temperatures will rise rapidly. A rise in humidity levels will also come later this week.
Don’t put away the cool weather clothes quite yet. It looks like we may have a decent cool down in a few days after our next storm system.
North Mississippi
Sunny with a high near 70. Clear tonight with a low of 51.
Central Mississippi
Sunny with a high near 73. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Clear tonight with a low of 49.
South Mississippi
Sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 49.
Gulf Coast
Sunny with a high of 75. Clear tonight with a low of 51.