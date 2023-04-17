Mississippi student selected to serve on professional medical board Published 6:15 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Mississippi’s American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) selected health administration major and Brandon native Brett Woolwine to serve on its board of directors.

She will represent all student chapters from Mississippi’s colleges and universities. Woolwine is the second Belhaven University representative to take this prestigious role, replacing recent graduate Cole Gaddy. Woolwine will work face-to-face with healthcare CEOs from around the state.

“As the student representative I will act as a voice for our student members of ACHE and the Mississippi Hospital Association,” said Woolwine. “This role gives me a great opportunity to get an inside look into a career field that is hard to shadow. I get to talk with various C-suite executives and attend board meetings with various professionals. This role will prepare me to be a successful leader in healthcare by equipping me with valuable experience and knowledge.”

Belhaven’s Director of Health Administration, Supply Chain Management, and Associate Professor Dr. Susan Duett said, “Serving on the board of ACHE will strengthen Brett’s leadership skills and challenge her with new professional contacts, mentors, and friends in health administration. She is an outstanding student with a heart for service.”

Woolwine is already providing unique opportunities to her fellow peers. She has a special interest in organ recovery, and she recently asked the CEO of Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) Kevin Stump to speak at a Belhaven Future Healthcare Leaders (BFHL) meeting.

Woolwine is pursuing a Bachelor of Health Administration in Belhaven University’s School of Business. She serves as the president of the Belhaven Future Healthcare Leaders (BFHL) as well as the campus engagement coordinator for the Belhaven Leadership Council.

To be considered for this role, students must be enrolled in a healthcare administration program, have a vested interest in health care administration, and demonstrate the potential to be a leader in this industry. A student representative is a non-voting board position representing the interests and views of local college and university students enrolled in one of the accredited programs that make up the ACHE Higher Education Network.