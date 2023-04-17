Mississippi teen charged with murder of mother after being turned in by father Published 5:23 am Monday, April 17, 2023

A Mississippi teen was charged with the murder of his mother after he was turned in to authorities by his father.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Tracey Wardley, 19, shot and killed his mother in Yazoo City before fleeing to Vicksburg, where his father lives.

The shooting reportedly happened Saturday night at the mother’s residence.

When he reached Vicksburg, Wardley was reportedly turned in to authorities by his father.

Wardley has been charged with murder.