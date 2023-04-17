Popular upscale Italian restaurant chain to open Mississippi expansion in Fall 2023, bring 60-70 new jobs Published 9:16 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Amerigo, the upscale, casual neighborhood Italian restaurant, is expanding in Mississippi with a new location opening in Fondren later this year.

Marking its third location in the Greater Jackson area, the newest restaurant will enter a space in the historic Duling School, formerly home to BABALU, just steps away from Saltine, a sister restaurant of Amerigo within the 4Top Hospitality Group.

“We are thrilled to share that we are opening an Amerigo in Fondren later this year to continue growing our presence in and around Jackson,” said David Conn, partner at 4Top Hospitality. “As the Jackson area has faced a challenging season, we are proud to stand with this community and welcome guests, who become more like family, through our doors. Mississippians have made our current restaurants a local favorite, and we want to continue supporting them in return. We opened our first Amerigo in Ridgeland 36 years ago, and we couldn’t be happier to open a third location of our most popular concept in this community.”

Located at 622 Duling Ave., the approximately 5,500-square-foot space will feature a dining room, bar area, private dining room and patio seating.

Guests can anticipate the same robust menus for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and specials offered at the Ridgeland and Flowood existing locations.

Gluten-sensitive versions of classic Italian dishes and expansive domestic and international wine, beer and spirits will be offered as well. Construction is expected to begin this week, and Amerigo Fondren will hire an estimated 60-70 employees with an anticipated Fall 2023 opening.

“It’s an exciting time in Fondren,” said Sam Peters, Vice President of Sales and Leasing for Peters Real Estate, who owns and manages Fondren Place. “We’ve seen momentum steadily build in Fondren over the last decade, and now the community has really hit its stride. You can find everything you need in Fondren–incredible restaurants, coffee and pastries, law offices, marketing firms, banks, hotels, engineering and construction companies, shops and boutiques, a bowling alley, a movie theatre, music venues, and the list goes on. We are proud to live and work in this lively community, and there’s never been a better time to be in Fondren.”

Amerigo joins a handful of businesses opening in or relocating to the Fondren Place development, which includes the Duling School and the adjoining businesses down Duling Avenue. For more information on Amerigo Restaurant, visit www.amerigo.net.