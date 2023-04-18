Former Mississippi detention officer sentenced to federal prison. He reportedly had taped bundle of drugs hidden in pants to smuggle to inmates.

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Judge's gavel on table in office

A former Mississippi detention officer who reportedly had a taped bundle of drugs hidden in his pants was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday.

Marcell Anderson, 26, of Madison was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, on August 18, 2018,  Anderson, a Hinds County detention officer, attempted to introduce contraband into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi. Anderson had an electrical taped bundle in his pants containing methamphetamine, marijuana, spice (synthetic marijuana), Xanax pills, rolling papers, and lighters.

Anderson was indicted by a federal grand jury and he pled guilty on January 25, 2023 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

