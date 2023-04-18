Man wanted in Mississippi event shooting mayhem Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the photo.

Police say on April 16, 2023, at approximately 5:33 PM, Biloxi Police officers responded to several areas in the 2400 Block of Beach Boulevard for reports of gunshots.

Four civilians and a Biloxi Police officer were struck by projectiles. The pictured individual was developed as the alleged shooting suspect responsible for some of the injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or call **Tips. Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 cash for information that leads police to arrest this individual.