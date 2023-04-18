Mississippi man arrested in Illinois after being found with more than 80 pounds of marijuana Published 6:29 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A Mississippi man was arrested in Illinois with more than 80 pounds of marijuana in his car.

William Davis, 44, of Lexington, Mississippi, was charged with drug trafficking, among other offenses, after he was stopped by Marion, Illinois, police officers for speeding.

Officers found the pot, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens inside.

Although marijuana is legal in Illinois, the state only allows residents to carry 30 grams of the drug. People from outside Illinois are only allowed to carry half that amount.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.